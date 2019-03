KUALA LUMPUR: People living in Kuala Terengganu, Petaling Jaya and Manjung are most satisfied with the services provided by their local councils.

A survey conducted by PLANMalaysia shows that the three councils are among the 10 local authorities whose residents are happiest with what they have.

“These councils scored more than 90% in the happiness index,” said PLANMalaysia director-general Datuk Rokibah Abdul Latif.

Rounding up the top 10 are Batu Gajah, Bentong, Jasin, Jeli, Segamat, Padang Terap and Bandar Baru Kedah.

On the other end of the spectrum, Cameron Highlands, Machang, Kubang Pasu, Sik and Tumpat local councils managed to score more than 50%.

The survey is based on 14 criteria, including relationship of residents with their neighbours and the level of satisfaction with the performance of their local representatives, Rokibah added after launching the monthly gathering of the Federal Territories Ministry and World Happiness Day today.

The other local councils that also recorded high scores were Putrajaya, Labuan and Kuala Lumpur, with 80%, 78% and 73% respectively.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said there is room for improvement. He acknowledged people were still unhappy with the traffic congestion and public facilities.

On another matter, Khalid said the Kuala Lumpur mayor would meet the 550 night market traders who have been asked to relocate from Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman after the closure of Jalan TAR to traffic on April 1.

This is the third time the traders have been asked to move.