SEREMBAN: Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd (Kualiti Alam), the operator of the country’s only integrated waste treatment plant, is working to reduce its scheduled waste disposal in stages, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said there were currently two incinerators at the plant, one of which would be closed down by the end of the year, while another would cease its operations by 2025.

“It cannot be closed down immediately because it has implications. If the centre is closed, where we want to dispose the scheduled waste?

“The implication is that this scheduled waste will be dumped into rivers, seas, lakes and so on. This will harm the people. That is why we say it takes time for the study, but it is important that the state government has conveyed a clear message to the federal government, “ he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting, here yesterday. - Bernama