Kuantan 188 targets 350,000 visitors this year

KUANTAN: The latest icon of Kuantan, a 188-metre high tower named Kuantan 188, which is also the second highest tower in the country, is targeting 350,000 visitors this year.

Its managing director Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said since it was opened officially last Dec 15, Kuantan 188 had received 45,791 visitors.

“Other than the views from the 92 metres (m) high observation deck with a 360 degree view, and at a height of 104 m through a skydeck, Kuantan 188 will also offer the experience of dining at a height of 98 m beginning the month of Ramadan.

“For those who like challenges, various extreme activities can be tried such as sky walk, antenna climb and drop zone such as those found at Macau Tower and Taipei 101,” he told a press conference during the launching and rebranding of Kuantan 188 here today.

The event was launched by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Dr Santhara J.P. Also present were Kumpulan Hospitality 360 Sdn Bhd president and chief executive officer Datuk Omar Naresh Mohan and state Public Works, Transportation and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman.

The tower was developed by the federal government through East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) before it was handed over to the Pahang government. It also received a certificate as an official member of the World Federation of Great Towers (WFGT) comprising renowned towers in the world, during the ceremony.

The tower, with its upright design and tapering profile symbolising the shape of the traditional Malay spear tips, as found on the Pahang State Coat of Arms Malay, prior to this, was known as the Menara Teruntum. Subsequently, it was changed to Menara Kuantan 188 and presently, only Kuantan 188, taking into account its height of 188 metres.

The design of its viewing deck was inspired by the flowers and leaves of the White Teruntum plant, plentiful along Sungai Kuantan in the old days.

Zulkifli also informed that Kuantan 188, located on the bank of Sungai Kuantan, was prepared to accept bookings for private functions and also lauded entrepreneurs, handicraft or food sector industry players to also conduct tourism related activities at the tower and Laman Teruntum.

Meanwhile, Santhara regarded the rebranding of Kuantan 188 as timely, especially with the expected opening of the national borders in the second quarter of this year, other than the extreme activities offered which could lure its own segment of tourism.

“The activities are in keeping with the interest of the young and I am also led to understand that Kuantan 188 will become the landmark of the 5G technology experience, virtual reality and lifestyle products based on technology which can attract the interest of domestic and foreign tourists and boost the image of local tourism,” he added.

Since Jan 1, the tower operation has been handled by Syarikat Hospitality 360, a subsidiary company of MAA Group Berhad which is experienced in various sectors of business including tourism since 1992. - Bernama