Kuantan detainee is 14th custodial death case this year

KUALA LUMPUR: A 42-year-old detainee who was held in a lock-up in Kuantan died on Saturday, making the case the 14th death in police custody this year.

Federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance department (JIPS) director Commissioner Datuk Azri Ahmad said today that the man was serving a eight- month jail sentence for a drug offence at the Penor prison, Kuantan.

He said on March 21, the deceased was brought to the Indera Mahkota central lock-up in Kuantan for the case mention of another drug related case.

Azri said on Saturday at about 4.40pm, he was given his medication for tuberculosis and about an hour later the man was found unconscious when policemen on duty were distributing food for the breaking of fast.

He said at about 6.35pm, doctors at the Kuantan Hospital pronounced the man dead.

Azri said the crime and death-in-custody investigations unit and JIPS are investigating the case.