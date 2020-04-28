Kuantan MP Fuziah to be charged for Covid-19 fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuantan Member of Parliament Fuziah Salleh (pix) is expected to be charged in court tomorrow for allegedly spreading fake news on Facebook earlier this month.

Federal police said today that Fuziah will face the charges at the Johor Baru sessions court in the morning.

The former deputy minister of the Prime Minister’s Department was investigated by police for allegedly posting a video during the Covid-19 outbreak that showed a scene of chaos of people returning from Singapore via the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Johor Baru.

It was later revealed that it was an old video of a fire drill.

A probe was initiated by police and the politician was called up for questioning.