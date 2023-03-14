Kuantan MP told to retract statement on women’s march being pro-LGBT

PETALING JAYA: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul (pix) has told Kuantan MP Wan Razali Wan Nor to retract his claim that the Women’s March held in Kuala Lumpur contained pro-lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) elements.

Wan Razali was asked by the Speaker to clarify if he was certain that the assembly was a pro-LGBT gathering, The Star reported.

“Are you sure it was an LGBT march and organised by LGBT groups? “I just want to ask that – yes or no?” Johari asked Wan Razali in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Kuantan MP responded and said: “they were together.” Johari then asked him to reiterate what he meant by his comments.

“If yes, and if I check and it is not, action will be taken against you. Is it a yes or no? Or are you unsure?” Johari asked once more.

Wan Razali said that he was unsure to which Johari said: “If you are unsure, please withdraw your statement.”

He then retracted his statement immediately.

Prior to this, the PAS lawmaker had broached the topic of a viral video that stated a pro-LGBT gathering had commenced in Kuala Lumpur.

“Previously, the Prime Minister said that the country would never recognise LGBT groups. So why is there an LGBT march by supporters?” he asked.

Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin replied to Wan Razali’s question by saying: “It has nothing to do with the government.”

Wan Razali then question the government’s standpoint to the march and how they stopped the gathering. Several MPs stood up to his comment and told him to retract the statement.

He was accused of trying to mislead others by Sim .

“The police are currently investigating it. The government never gave any permit. If they did, why would the police investigate it?” Sim asked.

Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham also accused Wan Razali of misleading the Dewan Rakyat.

“It is actually a women’s march, not LGBT. They were fighting for women’s rights,“ he explained.