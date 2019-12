KUANTAN: A total 81 individuals including 13 women were detained for various offences under the four-day Op Bersepadu in the district from Friday.

Kuantan district police chief, ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said among those detained were 10 men, aged from 23 to 35 years, who had warrants of arrest issued against them for failure to turn up in court since last year.

‘’They have all been charged in court individually on drug offences since 2018 and early this year, but did not turn up resulting in the postponements of the cases.

‘’In addition, we also detained 33 individuals for drug offences including a 17-year-old youth and a government servant, 35, who were found positive on drugs after urine tests,’’ he told a media conference at the Kuantan district police headquarters (Kuantan IPD) here today.

Mohamad Noor said the police also seized yaba pills (23 pills), syabu (0.96 grammes) and ectasy (14 pills) during the operation involving 11 officers and 85 personnel from the Kuantan IPD.

Also detained was a 33-year-old Rohingya who was suspected of using a fake UNHCR refugee card, other than 11 Indonesian and Thai women who were believed to be involved in prostitution, 23 other foreign nationals over various immigration offences, thefts (two) and assault (one). — Bernama