Kuantan’s city status due to efforts in district development - Zuraida

KUANTAN, Feb 21: The proclamation of Kuantan as a city is the success of the government’s efforts to strengthen services and enhance development in the district, said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She hopes that the Kuantan City Council would continue to progress and provide good services in line with the needs and expectations of the people, besides reminding that the processes that take place throughout the year brings increasingly complex challenges to the local authorities.

“Local authorities need to prepare strategic measures to meet current challenges and to shoulder the responsibilities given to them including the major challenges in the 21st century involving rapid technological development of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

“Local authorities are also advised to implement prudent financial management to be more efficient and effective, with integrity and accountability, as well as being creative to generate new income,“ she said.

She said this in a media statement in conjunction with the proclamation of Kuantan as a city by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a ceremony at the Kuantan City Complex here, today.

Kuantan Municipal Council president Datuk Hamdan Hussin was also appointed the first mayor of Kuantan at the same event.

Zuraida said KPKT is also ready to assist to provide quality municipal services, socio-economic facilities, and recreational facilities to meet the needs of local residents through policies provided in line with the ministry’s functions.

Meanwhile, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who is also the MP for Indera Mahkota in Kuantan district, said Kuantan’s city status is timely and allows it to be a hub for economic growth in the East Coast.

This is based on development projects that have been and are being implemented in Kuantan, including the construction of the Sultan Ahmad Shah Administrative Centre which will be the new administrative centre of the state government, replacing Wisma Sri Pahang which has been used since 1970.

“Some new plans such as increasing the Gebeng Industrial Area and new attractions in the field of tourism will also attract more traders and tourists to Kuantan, the first city in Pahang,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh hopes the Kuantan authorities and people will renew their determination to achieve sustainable development goals in all that they plan to ensure Kuantan continues to thrive without compromising the harmony and well-being of its people.- Bernama