Kuantan teacher losses RM8,080 in phone scam

KUANTAN: A male teacher here became the latest victim of a phone scam when he lost RM8,080 in just two hours.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said the 30-year-old victim received a call from a woman who masqueraded as a Malacca Court personnel at around 10am when he was at Bandar Indera Mahkota here.

“The victim was informed he has a credit card debt amounting to RM18,000 which was denied by the victim before the line was passed to a supposedly ‘Melaka police contingent headquarters’ staff.

“When speaking to ASP Teoh, the victim surrendered his bank account information including user name and password as requested purportedly for further investigation,” he told reporters, here today.

Mohd Wazir said after several minutes, the victim also gave the Transaction Authoritisation Code (TAC) two times to the suspect.

Later he said, at about 12 noon yesterday, the victim went to check his bank account and found RM8,080 had been transferred from his account to an unknown person.

Following that, the victim lodged a report at the Kuantan police headquarters and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine upon conviction. - Bernama