Kubang Rotan MP admonished by Sanusi for comments on Kedah Sultan’s opening speech

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan assemblyman Asmirul Anuar Aris was chastised today by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) for his alleged demeaning comments against the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

Sanusi told off Asmirul for implying that the Sultan of Kedah had read off a prepared text speech by the state government during yesterday’s 14th Kedah State Legislative Assembly meeting, NST reported.

“I would like to remind the honourable members to be mindful in responding to the Sultan’s decree in this House yesterday.

“Even if we are commenting on social media, do not make any remark suggesting that the state government prepared the Tuanku’s decree because such an action demeans the royal institution.

“I saw on TikTok yesterday Kubang Rotan mentioned the matter,“ Sanusi said before debating the motion of appreciation of the Sultan of Kedah’s royal address.

The matter was brought up after a recent heated debate in Parliament when a member of Parliament had insinuated that the opening speech by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had been prepared beforehand by the government.

“Similar incident has occurred in this State Legislative Assembly. I expressed my disappointment over Kubang Rotan’s indiscretion on TikTok yesterday and advised him to be careful next time,“ he added.

Asmirul, however, responded to Sanusi’s chastising, saying the Jeneri MP is ‘exaggerating’ the issue at hand. He claimed that he and other Opposition assemblymen did respect the Sultan of Kedah’s decree.

“I was not disputing Tuanku’s speech. I was just arguing the input fed by the menteri besar to be included in his Tuanku’s speech.

“In the TikTok live broadcast, we discussed the Kulim International Airport (KXP). I am disputing Sanusi’s input regarding the matter.

“It is common for any government to provide ‘input’ to the Ruler, and we rest assured that the Sultan of Kedah is very wise to judge whether the input is right or wrong.

“I do not dispute His Majesty’s decree, but rather hitting out at the menteri besar because sometimes what is recommended to be included in the speech draft for Tuanku is not correct,“ he said at the sidelines of the state assembly sitting.

Hence, Asmirul asserted that there was no reason that he had to issue an apology for the matter.