PETALING JAYA: As Christians in Malaysia braced for a different kind of Easter weekend due to the ban on religious gatherings during the movement control order (MCO), one church choir decided to do something different.

While some churches post livestream of their sermons online for their followers, the Blessed Sacrament Church in Kuching decided to record a worship song, “The Power of Your Love”, and dedicate it to those facing the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

The twist? All of their choir members recorded their vocals and music from various parts of the world, including Kuching, Miri, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, United Kingdom and Canada.

The video was a message of dedication to all parishioners as an Easter greeting to all and to spread the message of hope, love and togetherness.

Meanwhile, Christians all over Malaysia celebrated Good Friday using technological solutions by tuning in to livestream sermons and mass sessions organised by various churches across the nation.

These churches have used Facebook Live, Youtube or livestream websites, to allow them to follow the worship process.

Yesterday was Good Friday while Easter is celebrated tomorrow, falling right smack in the MCO period which has been extended to April 28.