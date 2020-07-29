Kuching declared Covid-19 red zone

KUCHING: From yellow zone, Kuching has now become a red zone after 16 local Covid-19 cases were reported said State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this brings the total local transmission cases in the district to 52 in the last two weeks.

“Samarahan, Serian, Bau, and Lundu districts have also changed their status from the green to yellow zone. Thirty-five districts are still categorised as green zones,“ he said during the daily press conference on Covid-19 at the old State Legislative Assembly building here yesterday.

On Monday, JPBN announced business operating hours in zone one (which includes yellow or red zones) namely in Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian are to be between 6am and 10pm effective Aug 1 to14 in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister said JPBN has also decided that all non-Malaysians who wish to enter Sarawak from abroad need to undergo the Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test three days before leaving their country of origin.

“Upon arrival in Sarawak, they will be quarantined for 14 days during which the RT-PCR test will be conducted on the second and 10th day. Quarantine and RT-PCR test costs are at their own expense.

“As for the guidelines for oil and gas industry workers, Malaysians from the peninsula, Labuan, Sabah, and foreign nationals, they will be placed in quarantine centres for 14 days.

“The RT-PCR test will be taken on the second and 10th day. If the results come out negative, they will be allowed to go to the oil rigs,” he explained.

Sarawak recorded 25 positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing to the cumulative total to 675 cases.

A new cluster, known as ‘Pasar Satok’ was declared by the Ministry of Health, making a total of 10 Covid-19 clusters that are still active in Sarawak. - Bernama