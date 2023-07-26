Kuching man duped of RM1.2m in online job scam

KUCHING:Marcos is slated to hold a joint press conference with Anwar in Putrajaya and attend a dinner at the Petronas Twin Towers today.

A private sector worker here has been duped of RM1.2 million in an online job scam.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim, in his 30s, reported that he was offered a part-time online job by a woman through an application on May 14.

He said the man was told that he would get returns and commissions if he could sell products offered through a website.

“The victim made 27 payment transactions totalling RM1.2 million to seven different bank accounts between May 15 and July 13.

“Until now, the victim has received a payment of RM20,000 only. The victim only realised he had been cheated when he stopped getting the commissions promised to him,“ Mohd Azman said in a statement here today.

He advised the public to not easily believe lucrative job offers via social media. - Bernama