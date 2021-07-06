Kuching police bust online gambling syndicate that raked in RM2.8 mln

KUCHING: Police have busted a gambling syndicate that raked in RM2.8 million for the past six months when they raided a condominium at Jalan Song here last night.

Kuching District Police chief ACP Ahsman Bajah said four local men, aged 19 to 29, were arrested in the 9.30pm raid and that they were believed to be working for the syndicate, earning between RM1,500 and RM1,800 a month.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to promote online gambling through applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, WeChat and Telegram by targeting locals as well as operating around the clock daily,” he said in a media conference here today.

Police also seized four monitors and a central processing unit (CPU), 10 mobile phones, a router and other equipment to conduct online gambling activities.

Ahsman said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which carries a fine of no less than RM5,000 and no more than RM50,000 as well as imprisonment for a term of not more than three years upon conviction. — Bernama