Kuching smart city will improve Sarawak govt’s delivery system - Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Kuching Smart City Master Plan (KSCMP) implementation would change the landscape of the government’s delivery system, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. (pix)

He said the state government had chosen Darul Hana, a new residential area in Petra Jaya here, as the site to implement the KSCMP strategic initiatives that covered the city folk’s digital connectivity, their safety and security, as well as improvement to government services.

“What this masterplan is all about is connecting you (city folk in Kuching) with the government and to provide better services,” he said at the launching of KSCMP at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, the state’s administrative centre, here, today.

Abang Johari said the KSCMP would eventually be connected digitally with Miri, a city located about 800 km north of here which had already started its smart city concept, as well as other principal areas in Sarawak.

The smart city is one of the eight sectors spelt out in the State Digital Economy Agenda 2018-2021 and implementation of the KSCMP will be a collaboration between the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Sarawak Digital Economic Corporation (SDEC), several government agencies and the private sector.

At the ceremony, Abang Johari also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Information System Sdn Bhd (SAINS), Centre of Technical Excellent Sarawak CENTEXS), SDEC, SMA and Huawei Technologies Malaysia.

-Bernama