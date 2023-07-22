KUD@Sungai Besar Mini Carnival features Orang Asli handicrafts, rural entrepreneurs' products

SUNGAI BESAR: Unique Orang Asli handicrafts are expected to be the star attraction at the Mini Carnival of Rural Entrepreneurs (KUD) @ Sungai Besar held at the Sungai Besar Stadium here.

Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) deputy secretary-general (Policy) Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan said the KUD@Sungai Besar Mini Carnival, which is held over three days starting from July 21, involves over 100 rural entrepreneurs including 50 Orang Asli.

“This time, the carnival will feature a difference compared to its previous organisation in Kedah and Negeri Sembilan, with a showcase of the Orang Asli Entrepreneurs Carnival (KUOA) which aims to help expand the Orang Asli niche product market.

He said the carnival is also a platform for Orang Asli entrepreneurs to strengthen their communication skills, sales techniques and increase market access for their handicrafts.

“As the main focus of this Mini KUD @ Sungai Besar, the KUOA component will also showcase Orang Asli culture and lifestyle through Orang Asli mini-villages, sewang traditional dance, blowpipe shooting, Orang Asli cuisine and drinks,“ he told Bernama.

Che Murad said with 10,000 visitors targeted a day, the carnival offers sales of various products including food and beverages, fashion, beauty and health, handicrafts and agricultural products.

Apart from that, he said, interesting activities are also in store for visitors to the carnival including demonstrations of traditional cooking, e-sports, performances by local artistes and traditional games.

The KUD@Sungai Besar Mini Carnival will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 11 am today with the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development. -Bernama