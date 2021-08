PASIR PUTEH: Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Nik Syazwan Najmi Sukeri, would parade his horses in a procession from here to Selising and back to bring a festive mood to the National Day celebration.

However, with the various constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no horse procession by Nik Syazwan Najmi, 21, this year, he said.

Instead, the owner of Ladang SRZ Ternak Ladang Tenusu, Jeram Mengaji, is offering “Merdeka Ride” on his horses for the public at his farm for the National Day celebration.

Nik Syazwan Najmi has 10 horses, including the Kuda Padi, Bimo and Polo.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, my workers and I would ride the horses, like in a procession, from here to Selising about seven kilometres away, and back, to bring the festive mood and help enliven the National Day celebration.

“Since the pandemic is not over yet, I’m opening the farm to the public to come and ride on the horses while waving the Jalur Gemilang,” he said when met at his farm.

He said the farm is opened from 9am to 7pm everyday for the “Kuda Merdeka” ride.

However, in complying with the standard operating procedures, Nik Syazwan Najmi, said only those who have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination are allowed to ride the horses.

“Only 10 to 15m people will be allowed to be at the farm at one time and the free is RM5 for a 10 minute-ride on the small size horses and RM10 for the bigger size horses.

“I had planned to offer free ride for tomorrow (National Day), but has to cancel it for fear of a large crowd turning up at the farm,” he added.

The eldest of the five siblings, he said, to ensure the safety of visitors, the farm is sanitised everyday and the horses are also given their bath everyday.

