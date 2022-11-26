Kudat independent MP backs unity government

KOTA KINABALU: Kudat independent member of parliament (MP) Datuk Verdon Bahanda today confirmed his support for the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said he respected the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who appointed Anwar as the country’s 10th Prime Minister.

“Thank you so much to the people of the Kudat parliamentary constituency for your trust in me in GE15 (15th general election) and as I promised during my campaigning, Kudat will continue to support the government.

“This is for the good of the parliamentary constituency so that we are not left behind in development as well as to make this constituency great and on par with other areas,“ he said in a statement today.

He said he met Anwar in Putrajaya yesterday together with Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony, deputy president Datuk Wetrom Bahanda who is also the Kota Marudu MP, and Tenom MP Riduan Rubin who is an independent MP.

On Thursday (Nov 24), Peter reportedly said KDM respected Al-Sultan Abdullah’s order for a unity government to be established for the sake of national stability and well-being of Malaysians.

The GE nomination of candidates on Nov 5 saw Riduan running in the Tenom seat as an independent candidate, but on Nov 11, Peter confirmed Riduan’s cooperation with his party while explaining that Riduan still ran on an independent ticket, but with the help of KDM’s machinery. - Bernama