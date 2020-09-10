Kudat Marine Police foil attempt to smuggle out controlled items

KUDAT: Kudat Marine Police Force (PPM) have successfully thwarted attempts by two fishing boats to smuggle out controlled items early this morning.

Kudat Marine Police Commanding Officer ASP Rizauddin Selamat said upon inspection of the boats, the enforcement team found 12 gas cylinders, 12 gallons of petrol and 30 empty drums in the incident at 12. 30 am.

He said two male skippers, aged 29 and 47, were also arrested in an operation dubbed Ops Landai Khas.

“The two fishing boats were seized and brought to Kudat Marine Police Operations Base for further investigation. The total value of the seizure include the boats, is estimated at about RM184,755.00,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and read together with Supply Control Regulations. -Bernama