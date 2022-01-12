Kudos for cop who turned drain cleaner

PETALING JAYA: A video of a traffic policeman cleaning a clogged drain to ease flooding at a road in Penampang, Sabah earned praises from netizens today.

The video showed Corporal Shah Erman of the Penampang police traffic investigations and enforcement department standing in a monsoon drain and unclogging the drainage on a road at Kampung Meruntum Putatan in the morning.

The clogged drainage system had caused the flooding on the road.

Shah Erman had earlier gone on duty at the area to ease traffic congestion with his two colleagues identified only as Sergeant Fadzil and Constable Syazwan.

The policeman was praised for going the extra mile beyond the call of duty.