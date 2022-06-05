Kukusan rep Rina quits Warisan to join Harapan Rakyat

KOTA KINABALU: Kukusan state assemblyman Rina Jainal today announced that she was leaving Parti Warisan (Warisan) to join Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat).

Rina said she was joining Harapan Rakyat to enable her to better serve the people of Tawau, especially in her constituency, in line with Harapan Rakyat’s focus.

“This (step) was unexpected. I’m attracted to this party which was set up by the late Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin. I want to focus my service in Tawau, in my constituency. No need to be troubled by the politics of power struggle,” she told a news conference here.

Also present was Harapan Rakyat president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah. Rina is the first assemblyman from Harapan Rakyat, which was established in 2016.

Warisan now has 18 seats in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, after its Bugaya state assemblyman Manis Muka Darah died, six assemblymen including Rina quit the party and two representatives from DAP joined it. Warisan won 23 seats in the 16th state election.

Liew said the party accepted Rina because she is sincere in her struggle as an assemblyman.

“Nothing was given (to Rina) other than a cup of coffee when we discussed this matter. We see her struggle as similar to ours, so we cooperate. Please don’t spread lies against her,” he said.

Asked on Harapan Rakyat’s direction, he said all parties should support Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which is led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, to bring development to the state.

He said Harapan Rakyat had submitted its application to join GRS recently. - Bernama