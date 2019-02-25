Kula Segaran conquers Mount Kinabalu, at 61

KOTA KINABALU: Age is no barrier for Minister of Human Resources M. Kula Segaran, who at 61, scaled to the top of Mount Kinabalu for the very first time.

Armed with determination and commitment to climb the highest mountain in Southeast Asia, that is 4,095 above sea-level, Kula Segaran did not give up despite the many challenges he faced, including muscle aches and Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS) due to the high altitudes.

He had taken part in the Mount Kinabalu Climbing Programme organised by the Malaysian Global Exploration Club which began the climb on Saturday and reached the top of the mountain early yesterday morning.

Speaking to reporters after presenting certificates of appreciation, Kula Segaran said climbing to the top of the Mount Kinabalu was more challenging than he had thought, but was well worth it due to the lush greenery and enjoyable experience of the climb.

“After descending from the mountain, I felt a little dizzy. It is indeed very challenging, but Mount Kinabalu is very beautiful. If I have time, I will climb the mountain once more,” he said here today.

Kula Segaran also encouraged students and youths to participate in mountaineering activities at Mount Kinabalu, noting that the fee to climb the mountain was very reasonable.

“We don’t have to go far (or abroad to climb a mountain) as we have Mount Kinabalu which is very challenging, albeit with beautiful scenery,” he added. — Bernama