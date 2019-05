GEORGE TOWN: The proposed Kulim International Airport can help boost economic growth in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia, thereby benefiting both Kedah and Penang, according to a government backbencher.

Permatang Pasir assemblyman Muhamad Faiz Fadzil said both the Kulim airport and the Penang International Airport could be economically viable.

He was responding to a proposal by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to build an air hub for the northern region on three parcels of land to be reclaimed under the Southern Reclamation Scheme (SRS).

The SRS project is an effort by the state government to raise sufficient funds to finance the RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan.

Faiz, who spoke to theSun, pointed out it took time for the soil on reclaimed land to settle before construction could commence.

“On the other hand, land was already readily available in Kulim,” he added.

Chow is opposed to any move to build another airport to serve the northern region unless it is in Penang. Otherwise, Penang should also have a stake in the Kulim airport.

He said a feasibility study had shown that the Kulim airport could ruin the airport in Penang.

Faiz said the Penang airport was already highly congested and a new airport in Kulim could serve the industrial zones in the northern region.

Last Friday, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir confirmed that the RM1.6 billion Kulim airport would only handle cargo, leaving passenger traffic to the Penang airport.