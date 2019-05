GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government hopes the tripartite meeting on the Kulim airport issue between the Transport Ministry, the Kedah and Penang governments will be held soon, prior to the Mentris Besar and Chief Ministers’ meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in July.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said he had sent a letter to the Transport Ministry requesting for a meeting to be held to resolve issues related to the proposed construction of an airport in Kulim.

He said he had raised the matter during a meeting of the Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in February and that Mahathir had ordered the meeting.

“The tripartite meeting is to discuss the impact of the proposal to build an airport in Kulim on Penang and we hope this meeting will be held before the Mentris Besar and Chief Ministers’ meeting with the PM scheduled in July.

He added that the Penang government would adjust its schedule accordingly to the date set by the ministry for the meeting.

In March, the federal government approved seven high-impact projects in Kedah worth over RM3.6 billion, including the construction of the Kulim International Airport involving an external investment of RM1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, in another development, Chow said thus far, the Penang government was informed that two consulting companies have been appointed for the upgrading and expansion project of the Penang International Airport (LTAPP), namely, Consortium CPG Consultants Pte Ltd (CPG) and AHS Architects Sdn Bhd.

“If everything goes as planned, the upgrading and expansion project of LTAPP will commence next year,” he said. — Bernama