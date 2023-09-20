‘Kumpool Kasturi’ can help reduce traffic congestion in Melaka

MELAKA: The Bus On Demand service known as Kumpool Kasturi is seen as being able to reduce the number of private vehicles on the roads in Melaka by up to 40 per cent during peak hours and on weekends.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities, and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said with four coaster buses and two vans for each zone, the service could also help disperse traffic.

According to him, with 128 stops, each coaster bus and van, which can accommodate 18 and 12 passengers, respectively, will operate according to zones within a radius of seven to 10 kilometres.

“Our target is to have at least 500 people, including those going to work, students, or parents sending their children to school, use this service every morning.

“Tourists no longer need to drive, as they can leave their vehicles at the hotel and use this service. It is more convenient, especially for those travelling with family or in groups,” he told a press conference after attending the Promosi Menaiki Coaster Kumpool Kasturi programme here last night.

Hameed Mytheen said a one-month trial phase encompassing the Bandaraya zone began on Sept 16 and that during the period, the service would be expanded to three more zones, namely Ayer Keroh, Batu Berendam and Telok Mas.

“The Land Public Transport Agency has given us permission to extend the zone. So it will make it easier for the public, especially those wanting to go to the Melaka Hospital and tourists at the Melaka Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex.

“The service will also include the ‘red building’ area, which is difficult for buses to access, or when the vehicle-free zone is implemented,” he said.

Hameed Mytheen said the service would also be expanded to areas such as Duyong, Alor Gajah, Jasin, Merlimau and Pulau Sebang as part of the state government’s preparations for Visit Melaka Year 2024.

“We are ready to welcome 18 million tourists, and they can download the Kumpool app and use the service during their stay in Melaka,” he said. -Bernama