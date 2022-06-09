KUOA 2022 to highlight unique products of Orang Asli entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Orang Asli Entrepreneurs Carnival (KUOA) 2022, highlighting the unique products of Orang Asli entrepreneurs, will be held from June 24 to 26 after being shelved for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Rural Development I, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said that KUOA 2022, to be held at the Sultan Azlan Shah Circle, Amanjaya Meru in Ipoh, Perak would enable the public to get handicrafts, food and herbs produced by 50 Orang Asli entrepreneurs nationwide.

“Several interesting events will be organised including demonstrations of traditional weaving, blowpipe and traditional costume competitions, and performances by Orang Asli cultural groups.

“The holding of this carnival is one of the government’s initiatives to provide opportunities to the Orang Asli in generating and improving their economy so as to be on par with other communities in the country.

“With the involvement of the Orang Asli community in the field of entrepreneurship increasing from year to year, KUOA 2022 is therefore in line with the government’s aspirations to ensure that the Orang Asli can keep pace with the mainstream community,“ he said after officiating at the pre-launch of KUOA 2022 here today.

Meanwhile, Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director-general, Sapiah Mohd Nor said a sum of RM2 million was allocated to help produce Orang Asli entrepreneurs this year.

She said it covered the provision of business premises assistance and business equipment, and organising entrepreneurship courses and seminars.

“JAKOA is confident that KUOA 2022 can be the best platform to introduce their products to the local community and tourists,“ she added. — Bernama