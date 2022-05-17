KUSKOP plans to provide special scheme to help graduate entrepreneurs

SHAH ALAM: Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix) said his ministry plans to provide a special scheme to help graduate entrepreneurs.

“I will tell you about this (assistance) later but we are discussing it because, for example, we (already) have a scheme for the informal sector.

“So, it is time we have a special scheme for entrepreneurs among our local graduates,” he said.

Noh said this to the media at the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) Minister’s Aidilfitri Celebration, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, here yesterday.

He also said his ministry would continue to help entrepreneurs with various forms of assistance provided by the government, especially when the country’s economic activities are now back to normal.

“If we do not have time this year, we will request (additional assistance from the government) through the Budget for next year, especially for young entrepreneurs and graduates.

“This is a follow-up to my meeting with administrators from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Universiti Malaysia Kelantan and Universiti Utara Malaysia who have entrepreneurship courses,” Noh said.

He noted that his ministry would further strengthen this relationship to provide opportunities for graduates. — Bernama