KWP channels flood aid outside of Federal Territories

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Federal Territories (KWP) while ensuring the flood management in Kuala Lumpur is proceeding well, is also contributing manpower to help flood victims outside of the federal capital.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (pix) in a statement said the operation assistance of KWP through Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) outside of the Federal Territories started on Dec 19 through Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) in the areas affected on Dec 18.

“DBKL has sent assistance to areas in Kampung Baru Hicom, Section 26 Shah Alam on Dec 19 and Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 Shah Alam on Dec 20,” he said when commenting on social media allegations that the ministry through its agencies only extended help four days after the floods in Selangor.

Shahidan said Kuala Lumpur was also facing bad flood problems and landslides due to continuous rain with DBKL involved in operation to save and clean up areas affected in the disaster in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, he said since Dec 19, DBKL had mobilised 121 personnel from DBKL enforcement department as well as other internal departments in the agency .

DBKL also provided a ‘resque tender’ unit, rescue boats, two pick-up trucks, five vans, two Proton X70, a Proton Preve, a trailer and three open lorries in the area concerned as well as six mobile toilets and a water tank.

The actions and assistance channeled were to save 57 victims stranded in the flood and evacuating them to save places apart from DBKL rescuers distributing food to victims from contributions by KK Mart and non-government organisations, he added.

Apart from that, PPj also mobilised a utility boat in Kampung Sungai Serai, Hulu Langat and three dinghies to deliver food in Taman Baiduri, Dengkil since Dec 18 while the mission to assist victims in Labu, Dengkil and Kampung Olak Lampik in Hulu Langat was on Dec 20.

“Yesterday, aid continued with PPj mobilising 50 personnel and volunteers to carry out cleaning in Kampung Labu Lanjut, Sepang today.

“PPj also provides two lorries , two tankers , 15 four-wheel drives, an excavator and cleaning equipment such as water jets, water pump and a generator set and four roro rubbish bins,” he said.

According to Shahidan, the work was focused on cleaning public places and utilities such as surau An Nur Desa RTB, mosques, public halls as well as children playground around Kampung Baru Lanjut namely Taman Dataran Abadi, Kampung Baru Lanjut, Taman Salak Pekerti, Taman Salak Budi, Taman Indah Puteri, Taman Salak Kasturi, Taman Intan Baiduri, Perumahan Haji Malik and Taman Salak Lestari.

The assistance mission in Sepang was also assisted by various agencies among them the Sepang District and Land Office, Sepang Municipal Council, Civil Defence Department (JPAM) and Fire and Rescue Department.

Shahidan said KWP through its agencies was always committed to providing energy and contributions from time to time even though the state was not under the ministry’s responsibility, apart from KWP also conducting regular monitoring in areas where the flood situation was improving and distributing food baskets to the affected residents. — Bernama