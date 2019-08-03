KXP construction: Proposals are being studied, says Azmin

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Economic Affairs is examining several proposals on the construction of the Kulim International Airport (KXP) project, said its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix).

He said the proposals were being studied by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) before they could be brought up to the relevant ministries for consideration.

“We are aware of the long term need for this airport, both for the country as well as the northern states of Penang, Kedah and Perak and we also take note of the economic activities going on in southern Thailand where goods are shipped through the Penang Port.

“At some point the trade capacity will definitely increase and this will require upgrading and expansion of either the Penang Port or the Penang International Airport (LTAPP),“ he told a press conference after handing over house keys to buyers of Casa Anggun Apartment units at Sungai Nibong, here today.

He said the proposed construction of the airport would create economic growth that would benefit the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia.

When asked on claims that Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had opposed to the proposal, Mohamed Azmin said it was not an objection, as Chow was merely giving his views.

“We will consider all views. Penang has its strength in the Penang Port and the airport. But we do note that LTAPP has reached its maximum capacity,“ he said.

Earlier, Chow reportedly said that the proposed KXP would pose competition and would reduce the use of cargo infrastructure facilities at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) as well as reduce foreign direct investment (FDI) to the state.

Last March, Mohamed Azmin announced that the federal government had approved seven high-impact projects in Kedah worth over RM3.6 billion, including the construction of KXP involving an external investment of RM1.6 billion.

However, the announcement received mixed reaction from the Penang Government that viewed the KXP construction, at a distance of only 60 kilometres from Penang, would have a negative impact on LTAPP and the state. — Bernama