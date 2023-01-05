Labour Day: Cabinet Ministers convey appreciation to workers

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Labour Day today, several Cabinet ministers expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the contribution made by workers in all sectors in developing the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a Facebook post, said that there are still many things that need to be done together.

“In conjunction with this year’s Labour Day celebration, I would like to take the opportunity to thank all workers in all sectors who have contributed to the development and success of Malaysia as it is today.

“We have a lot more to do, and we have to do it together. Thank you for all your contributions and continue to work towards building a Malaysia MADANI. Happy Labour Day to all,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Labour Day is a day to remember and appreciate the contribution of workers who contribute a lot towards providing the best service for the comfort and well-being of the people, thereby helping to generate the economy and prosper the country.

‘Deepest appreciation and gratitude for the dedication and service of all employees, whether in the public sector, private sector, or self-employed. Thank you for carrying out the trust and responsibility for the well-being of the community and the prosperity of our beloved country.

“To those who are still serving, whether in the public or private sector, continue to be motivated to work better and full of dedication for the sake of Malaysia MADANI. Our country, our responsibility... together we give the best for the sake of the people and the country,” he said in his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohammad Sabu also conveyed his appreciation to workers and said that all parties need to continue working hard to develop the country including in the field of agriculture to ensure the country’s food security.

“Thank you, everyone, for the tireless efforts to develop this country so that it becomes a developed, peaceful country and respected by the world.

“To farmers, fishermen, breeders and all workers in the agricultural sector, work hard. What we are doing today is fard kifayah (collective obligation) and Insya-Allah will surely be rewarded by Allah SWT,” he said.

Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil also thanked all workers who served with full dedication.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that the working class is a major contributor to the country’s economy and he deeply appreciated their hard work.

“I admire the commitment of Malaysians who continue to be the driving force behind the country’s economy, combining energy to ensure that our beloved Malaysia continues to develop and be competitive on the international stage,’ he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Muslims are required to be diligent in every job they do while Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said Labour Day is the government’s recognition of the dedication, contribution and success of workers in this country.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail described the working class as the backbone of nation-building and the Unity Government, through the concept of Malaysia MADANI, will continue to commit to various reforms and initiatives to ensure that the sacrifices and hard work of the working class are always protected.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said in the first half of this year, the Malaysian government launched a series of diplomatic activities for actionable results and the visit to China saw the successful signing of trade cooperation amounting to RM170 billion.

“Let us applaud and commend the hardworking people of Malaysia, leading the way to ushering in the next chapter for us with courage and perseverance.

“Looking at the current trends, our country is soon to enter a new era. Therefore, I urge the members of all industries, from the management level to the entry-level staff to pursue excellence in cultivating human talent capacities and competencies. This would steer the nation to reach greater heights,” he said. - Bernama