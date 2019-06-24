Labour force grew by 2.3%, productivity by 2.4%: Works Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: While the labour force grew by 2.3% in 2018 it did not effect productivity which grew by 2.4% in the first quarter of 2019.

This was because foreign labour, primarily low-skilled, made up 15.5% of the total work force as the end of 2017,“ Works Minister Baru Bian said at the launch of EPC-Summit 2019 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre today.

“They are mostly in the manufacturing, construction and agricultural sectors, causing these sectors to suffer from low productivity,“ he said.

Bian said as a developing country that is driven by domestic demand and broad-based growth, Malaysia cannot escape from experiencing issues of technology, manpower and cost across all sectors.

“Our priority includes empowering human capital through reskilling and upskilling in the latest digital technology to fill the growing needs of skilled workers in this industry and to reduce the talent gap.

“The Works Ministry together with other ministries and agencies are committed to propelling the initiatives and mechanisms under the CITP and the IR 4.0 road map to address the challenges which persist in the construction industry,“ he said.

The Statistics Department reports that the value of construction work done in the first quarter of 2019 recorded a growth of 0.7% year-on-year or RM37.4 billion compared to the last quarter of 2018 which was RM36.5 billion.

The summit, themed “Innovation of Things”, focuses on engineering, procurement and construction projects and the rise of the fourth industrial revolution.