KUALA LUMPUR: The labour force participation rate in November 2018 eased 0.1 percentage point to 68.4% compared with the previous month, says the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, the labour force participation rate increased 0.5 percentage point from 67.9% previously.

“The labour force numbers for this month rose 2.5% y-o-y to 15.46 million persons. Employed persons also increased 2.5% y-o-y to 14.94 million,” he added.

He said that the unemployment rate in November remained at 3.3 per cent, while the number of unemployed persons increased by 2.2% year-on-year.