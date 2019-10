GEORGE TOWN: Penang MTUC has mooted the idea of forming a commission to look into strengthening the position of workers in both the public and private sectors.

Its secretary, K. Veeriah, said a labour law reform panel was necessary to seek proper feedback from workers’ unions before any amendments could be made to the Industrial Relations Act 1967.

He was commenting on complaints that the Human Resource Ministry had fast-tracked a proposal to amend the Act without consulting employers or employees.

The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has similarly voiced its displeasure over what it claimed was the failure of the ministry to seek feedback from stakeholders before tabling the proposed amendments.

Apart from the Industrial Relations Act, the ministry had also proposed amendments to the Employment Act 1955 and the Trades Union Act 1959.

Veeriah said the ministry ought to approach the issue in a holistic manner and not on a piecemeal basis, even if it was done with the best of intentions.

“The inclusion of representatives of the MTUC and the MEF in the discussions on the proposed amendments is therefore essential, relevant and timely,” he said.

He urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to exercise his discretion to set up a labour reform commission so that a comprehensive review of the labour laws could be undertaken.