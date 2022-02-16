Labourer arrested for impersonating policeman

KEPALA BATAS: Police detained a labourer who impersonated policeman to intimidate a trader here yesterday.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rahimi Ra’ais said the suspect, in his 30s, was picked up at Jalan Bertam 2 here at about 10 am following a police report lodged by a man.

“Based on the investigation, the suspect is believed to have recorded a video showing a pair of handcuffs with the intention of intimidating the man due to the problems they faced previously related to a rental house issue,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the police confiscated a mobile phone used to make the recording and a pair of handcuffs from the suspect. — Bernama