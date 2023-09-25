Labourer charged for trader’s murder

TAIPING: A construction labourer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a trader two weeks ago.

No plea was recorded from A. S. Jhon Piter, 49, after the charge was read out before Magistrate R. Prabakaran as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with killing Chor Kok Kuan, 59, on the sidewalk of the food stalls at Pasar Pokok Assam here between 3.30 pm and 4.15 pm last Sept 12.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for between 30 years and 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Khoo Thean Heng prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.

No bail was offered and the court set Nov 20 for mention. - Bernama