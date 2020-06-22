Labourer charged with injuring insurance agent with knife

IPOH: A labourer pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to two charges, including one of using a knife to cause grievous hurt to an insurance agent in Manjung last month.

Lee Kok Chin, 33, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before judge Norashima Khalid.

In the first charge, Lee is accused of voluntarily causing serious injuries to Loi Teik Wen, 23, with a knife at a premises in Jalan Marina Villa 1, Marina Island, Lumut around 11.30am on June 7.

The charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

For the second charge, Lee is alleged to have robbed one Norziana Hussin of a Proton BLM which was parked in front of a bank in Sitiawan around 12.15pm on the same day.

The charge, under Section 392 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum of 14 years’ imprisonment and a fine or whipping, on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Naidatul Athirah, who handled the first case, offered bail of RM20,000 while for the second case, deputy public prosecutor Liyana Zawani suggested a bail of RM10,000.

Norashima then set bail of RM9,000 for the first charge and RM10,000 for the second, in one surety each, after Lee’s lawyer, Ranjit Singh Sandhu, requested for a lower bail amount.

The court set July 14 for mention. - Bernama