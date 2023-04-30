Labourer charged with murder of man at fast food restaurant

PASIR MAS: A labourer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with the murder of a man at a fast food restaurant in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan six years ago.

The accused, Saw Kim San, 37, nodded in understanding when the charge was read out to him before Judge Badrul Munir Mohd Hamdy and no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Saw is charged with killing Lee Boon Guan, 39, at the restaurant at 5.58pm on Aug 17, 2017 under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set June 15 for re-mention of the case. - Bernama