Labourer charged with murdering taxi driver

KUALA TERENGGANU: A labourer was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a taxi driver on the roadside in front of the Seberang Takir Health Clinic in Kuala Nerus this month.

The accused, Muhammad Hanif Mohd Rosli, 29, nodded in understanding when the charge was read out to him and no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused was charged with murdering Mohd Latif Idris, 51, between 10.09 pm and 10.56 pm on Aug 10 under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Tarmizie Nik Mohd Sukri fixed Sept 27 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Khairuddin Idris prosecuted while lawyer Mohd Shahir Mat Jusoh represented Muhammad Hanif.

The media had reported that a man was found dead in his taxi near Seberang Takir Health Clinic on Aug 10.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said the victim was found unconscious in the back seat with several bodily injuries, while the suspect was found sitting in the driver’s seat with a knife on the floor mat under the driver’s seat - Bernama