Labourer claims trial for sexually assaulting girl

ALOR SETAR: A labourer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl early this month.

The 56-year-old man was charged with committing the offence at a house in Pendang, near here, at 8.40 pm on Dec 10.

The charge is framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

It is understood that the accused, who is a father of five children, is related to the victim.

Judge Jean Sharmila Jesudason set bail at RM13,000 in one surety, and ordered the accused not to harass the girl.

The court also fixed Jan 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor, Nor Syaliati Mohd Sobri, prosecuted, while the accused was not represented. - Bernama