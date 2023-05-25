Labourer claims trial to charge of causing cousin’s death

KOTA BHARU: A labourer was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of causing accidental death and possessing a shotgun with live bullets on May 12.

Nik Nazil Nik Mohd Mustapha, 39, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli.

According to the first charge, Nik Nazll was charged with negligence which caused the death of his cousin, Mohamad Hasmizi Zudin Che Hasmi, 26, at Kompartment 42, Ulu Sat Permanent Forest Reserve, Machang between 2 am and 3 am on May 12.

The offence was framed under Section 304A of the Penal Code, which carries two years jail or fine or both, upon conviction.

On the second count, he was charged with possessing a shotgun and four live bullets at the foot of the hill behind the Forestry Department nursery office in Bukit Batu Tapong, Machang at about 1 pm on the same date.

The charge was framed under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971), which carries a jail term of up to 14 years or whipping not less than six times, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Nurul Hanini Wan Ahmad Shukry prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

Wan Nurul Hanini did not offer any bail and fixed June 25, for mention. - Bernama