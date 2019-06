IPOH: A labourer has been detained for allegedly threatening to use black-magic on the police for issuing him a summons notice for a traffic offence at Jalan Idris, Kuala Kangsar near here yesterday.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said the incident happened after the 36-year-old suspect was stopped at about 10.20am during a police traffic operation for not wearing safety belt.

“The man, who was in a Perodua Kembara car, suddenly uttered offensive and threatening words at the police,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect, from Kampung Sayong Tengah and with no previous record, was detained for investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation. — Bernama