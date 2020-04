KANGAR: A labourer was fined RM1,100 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) and insulting a policeman at a police road block in Kuala Perlis last Monday.

Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain fined Khairol Azman Daud, 35, RM100 for insulting the policeman and RM1,000 for defying the MCO.

Khairol Azman, who has three children, was charged with committing both offences at 11.45 am on April 20 at a police road block in Kuala Lumpur after leaving his house in Taman Utara Jaya to an infected area without reasonable cause, hence flouting Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which is being enforced under the MCO.

He paid the fine. - Bernama