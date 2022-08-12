Labourer fined RM23,000 for beating dog

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ampang Sessions Court here today fined a labourer RM23,000 for cruelly beating a dog with a wooden stick causing the animal to be injured.

Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob meted out the fine on Yong Kay Sang, 62, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The senior citizen was charged with committing the cruel act on a pet belonging to Yee Chan Fai, 35, at a house on Taman Saga here at 9 am on May 24 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 29 (1) (a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and punishable under Section 29 (1) of the same law, provides a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, upon conviction.

Yong paid the fine.

According to the facts of the case, the dog had earlier attacked Yong, who then chased after the animal and hit it with a wooden stick. The dog was injured on the tail.

Prosecuting officer from the Selangor Veterinary Service Department, Mohd Sharif Sabran prosecuted, while Yong was represented by lawyer Hajinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Yee was charged with failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of his pet causing the animal to be injured at the same location and date.

He pleaded not guilty and the court set Jan 19 for mention. - Bernama