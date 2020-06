KUANTAN: Police arrested a labourer for allegedly possessing two guns made using components purchased online.

Rompin district police chief DSP Azari Miskon said the 25-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in Felda Selendang in Rompin, about 138 kilometres from here, at 2.30pm.

“Investigations at the suspect’s house found the weapons hidden under the bed in one of the rooms with several components believed used to assemble the gun.

“The suspect is believed to have made the weapons five years ago for hunting,“ he said when contacted here today.

Azari said the investigation was carried out under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960 for possessing a homemade firearm which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

Azari said the seized weapons and components had been sent to the Pahang police contingent headquarters here for analysis. — Bernama