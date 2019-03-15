Labourers living in luxury were drug distributors

KEPALA BATAS: The secret life of two brothers who worked as labourers but led a luxurious lifestyle, was exposed after police detained them for drug distribution in a raid in Butterworth, near here on Wednesday night.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said today police detained the first man, 34, in a car by the roadside in Kampung Bagal Jermal, Butterworth, while he was believed to be waiting for customers to sell his drugs to.

“In the first raid at 11pm, police also seized 2.1 kg of heroin on the man and they later raided a house in Taman Melur and detained his brother, 32,” he said here.

In a second raid, police seized 4.53g of syabu which were hidden in a speaker in the house, and all the drugs were estimated to be worth RM84,700, believed to be distributed in Butterworth.

He said following the arrests of the two brothers, police confiscated three cars, a Honda City, Perodua Viva and a Kancil, as well as jewelry worth RM97,100 and cash of RM4,050.

Noorzainy said early investigations found the brothers obtained their supply of drugs from a syndicate before repackaging them in small quantities and selling to buyers at RM150 per packet.

He said both brothers, who tested positive for drugs, had been involved in the illegal activity for the past six months and also had previous criminal drug-related and crime-related records.

He said the two suspects were remanded for seven days for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for distributing drugs, and if found guilty, could be sentenced to death by hanging.

In a separate case, a 27-year-old man was detained yesterday on suspicion of being involved in 18 cases of cheating through Facebook by offering cheap flight tickets to various local and overseas destinations since 2017.

“Among the flights he offered were to Kota Kinabalu, Johor, and Langkawi for return tickets costing as little as RM79 per person, while flights to Korea, Japan, Melbourne and Calcutta, India were priced as low as RM599,“ he said. — Bernama