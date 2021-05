LABUAN: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is continuing its membership recruitment exercise in Labuan with over 4, 000 new members having joined the party from late last year till today.

The party’s Labuan division has now established 34 branches compared to only 16 previously in all of Labuan’s polling districts.

Its division chief Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman said the party is practising openness in its membership recruitment drive.

“We are here not to steal members from other political parties, but rather welcoming all to come with us to serve the people,” he said after officiating Labuan Bersatu’s latest branch in Bukit Besar today.

He said the newly-established Bukit Besar branch was initiated by former Umno members from Bukit Kalam, led by Masri Bohari.

Earlier, Suhaili had presented 40 food baskets with ‘duit raya’ (Aidilfitri ang pows) to the needy in Kg Bukit Kalam (Bukit Besar) and Kg Layang-Layangan.

“The 40 food baskets are part of 500 baskets allocated for the needy in Labuan by Labuan Bersatu ...we will add the number depending on the needs,” he said.

He also said that Labuan Bersatu is establishing a public complaints bureau to take up people’s issues for solutions.

Suhaili also disclosed that cooperation with Umno in Labuan no longer existed but they party is strengthening ties with Labuan PAS.- Bernama