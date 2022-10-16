Labuan Bersatu to focus on youth leadership

LABUAN: Old party leaders must be open and willing to allow youth leaders to step up and fill party leadership roles, Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman said today.

Malaysia, especially in Labuan, needed educated youth leaders with integrity, he said, adding that he had told the Labuan Bersatu leadership to welcome youth in leadership roles.

“This will allow them to build their experience in political struggles, and we should not dominate party leadership, how old do we want to be before we are ready to step back? ....when it’s time for us to go, we should, and pave the way for the younger generation,” he told reporters after officiating the Labuan Bersatu division conference in Hotel Lazenda here today.

The Labuan Bersatu division chief said the youth were unable to show their leadership skills in politics as older leaders were unwilling to step back.

On the upcoming 15th General Election, he said that Labuan Bersatu would adopt a matured political approach in their campaign and emphasise on racial unity and strengthening ties.

“Bersatu’s GE15 manifesto, especially for Labuan, would be to prioritise citizen welfare, restore Labuan’s economy to create more economic activities and jobs for locals,” he added. - Bernama