LABUAN: The proposed Labuan bridge project linking the island to mainland Sabah is expected to be awarded end of 2020, said Minister of Federal Territories Khalid Abdul Samad (pix).

He said the proposed bridge which had long been anticipated by the Labuan folks was currently being thoroughly discussed by a working committee comprising the high-ranking officials from the FT Ministry, Ministry of Finance, Labuan Corporation and Sabah Government.

“We are aware of the government’s financial constraints, and the proposed bridge will be on private finance initiative (PFI), and whether it could be through land swap or concession deals like tolls, we will certainly come into the terms and references,” he said at a press conference after launching the Inflight Media Advertisement Space AirAsia at the Labuan Airport here today.

Khalid said the proposed bridge link (route) from Labuan to Menumbok would be restudied to ensure the project is cost-effective.

“We may have to relook at the bridge feasibility study previously done whether or not it could be used or we have to come up with our own engineering study or just leave it to the interested developers,” he said.

Khalid said a meeting was already held with the Sabah government on how they could work together on the proposed bridge construction if it were to involve land swap or concessions deals.

“Based on the proposals we received (on the bridge project), it is something that is quite possible (to be constructed),” he said. — Bernama