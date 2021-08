LABUAN: Labuan is celebrating the National Month with strict compliance to Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Carrying the theme “Malaysia Prihatin” (Malaysia Cares), the Labuan-level celebration was launched virtually by Senator Datuk Bashir Alias at the Ministry of Communication and Multimedia Labuan office today, followed by the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) by the police at the Labuan police headquarters.

The event continued with the handing over of Jalur Gemilang flags to 10 government agencies by Bashir and to the representatives of subzones 1 and 2 (comprising seven villages) by the Info On Wheel (IOW) team of the Labuan Information Department.

Bashir in his speech said that due to the pandemic, it was sufficient for the hoisting of flags along the streets island-wide, government agencies’ premises, private sector-owned buildings and villages to mark the important occasion.

Labuan is now in Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) where movement restrictions are more relaxed and most economic sectors allowed to reopen. — Bernama