Labuan Corporation intensifies stray dog-catching operation

LABUAN: Local authority Labuan Corporation (LC) has intensified its efforts to catch stray dogs loitering the streets downtown and in various neighbourhoods.

The operation which commenced since last week is part of the local authority’s efforts to curb the possible spread of rabies infection and dog-bite cases.

LC Corporate Affairs Department in a statement today called on the public to assist the corporation in catching stray dogs rather than resisting and causing more problems.

“In light of the possible rabies outbreak, complaints relating to strays in various neighbourhoods have gone up, resulting in our Health Unit increasing dog-catching efforts.

“This is an issue of public health and safety, so we strongly hope the operation to catch strays will not be viewed as cruel but necessary,” the statement said.

LC said stray dogs loitering the streets are also vulnerable to abuse and even poisoning.

The agency also called for public cooperation to fight rabies and advised dog owners not to allow their pets to roam outside their compounds.

A total of 315 strays have so far been caught from January to date, and they have been placed at the LC’s landfill. - Bernama